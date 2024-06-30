Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Declines By 14.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,522,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 19,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,174 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Down 2.2 %

Sharecare stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

