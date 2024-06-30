Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Drops By 14.8%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,405,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

