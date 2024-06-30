Short Interest in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Declines By 15.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SMRT stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SmartRent by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

