Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Declines By 23.1%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
TTNMF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
