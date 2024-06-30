Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 33.3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

