Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Rises By 29.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

About Travis Perkins

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

