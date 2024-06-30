Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 46.9%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

