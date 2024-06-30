Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Drops By 24.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.63. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

