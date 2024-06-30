Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Decreases By 14.1%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 23,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

