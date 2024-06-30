Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 14.9%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

