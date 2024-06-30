Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Rises By 25.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDAGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VSDA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

