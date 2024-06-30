Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Rises By 25.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VSDA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.