Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Rises By 25.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VSDA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.