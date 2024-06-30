Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Drops By 14.7%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PETWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Wag! Group

See Also

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

