Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Drops By 14.7%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PETWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Wag! Group
