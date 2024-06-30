Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Drops By 25.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WALD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

