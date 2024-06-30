Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Drops By 36.3%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WaveDancer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WAVD stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.00.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

