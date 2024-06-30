Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Increases By 24.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,969,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Weibo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Weibo has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $828,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Weibo by 38.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
