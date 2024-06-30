Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Declines By 22.6%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 2.8 %

Where Food Comes From stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

