Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Rises By 54.5%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIY stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.