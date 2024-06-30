Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sintx Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Sintx Technologies stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($22.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.96% and a negative net margin of 318.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
