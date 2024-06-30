Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,735,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260,154 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $33.14 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.50%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.