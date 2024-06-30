Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after acquiring an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

