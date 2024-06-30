SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ SOUNW opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
