SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stock Position Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,816,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,254,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,171,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

