SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 93,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

