SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.08

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 8619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

