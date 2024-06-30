SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,718.07

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,718.07 ($21.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,801 ($22.85). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,789.50 ($22.70), with a volume of 1,815,763 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.01) to GBX 2,075 ($26.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.01) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSE

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,765.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,717.18. The company has a market capitalization of £19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,376.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.