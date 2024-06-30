SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $147.20

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.20 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 148.30 ($1.88), with a volume of 1249192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.92).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.87) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.76).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,810.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($93,872.89). In the last three months, insiders bought 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,928. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

