Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,698 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STWD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

