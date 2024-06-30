Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,039 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
SCHP stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
