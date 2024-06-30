Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $117,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

