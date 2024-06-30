Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

