Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.13 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -264.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

