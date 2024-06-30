Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STVN stock opened at €18.34 ($19.72) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.17 ($36.74).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

