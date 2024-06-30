Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

