Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2,107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FIX opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

