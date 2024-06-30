Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

