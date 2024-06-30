Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $239.03. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

