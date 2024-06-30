Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after purchasing an additional 248,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after buying an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.