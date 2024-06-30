Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

