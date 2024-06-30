Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

