Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.