Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

BATS OCTJ opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

