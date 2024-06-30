Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $52.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

