Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAK. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000.

IAK opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

