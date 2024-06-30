Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,904,114 shares of company stock worth $217,621,712.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE USAC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

