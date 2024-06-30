Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 56 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $535.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

