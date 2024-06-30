Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,220 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS DSEP opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (DSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.