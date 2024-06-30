Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSE FL opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

