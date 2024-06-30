Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,562,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.