Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in Viper Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

