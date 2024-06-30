Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

